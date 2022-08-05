Bird flu outbreak forces SF pigeon activists to halt efforts to heal their feathered friends

Gallery of 2 photos

Carla Cabral, Organizer for Direct Action Anywhere, and avid animal rights activist poses for a portrait in Civic Center UN Plaza in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Camille Cohen/The Standard

Pigeons that reside above the Civic Center UN Plaza in San Francisco, Calif. gather to eat the bird seed slayed out for them by Carla Cabral, organizer for Direct Action Anywhere, in the Civic Center UN Plaza in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Cabral throws bird seed to get pigeons close enough that she can inspect them for medical needs. | Camille Cohen/The Standard