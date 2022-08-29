‘We’re optimistic’: Monkeypox infection rates slow in San Francisco

There were 702 total monkeypox cases in SF on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health dashboard . New cases, however, are now being reported at a slower rate than at the outbreak’s apparent peak in mid-July: last week, 46 cases were reported down from 139 at the beginning of August.

Monkeypox case rates are now on the decline in San Francisco, after a summer outbreak that triggered city, state and national emergencies.

SF’s slowing new Mpox infections mirrors downward trends in California, across the country and even internationally . Infection rates have dropped significantly in metropolitan areas like New York and Chicago, and Los Angeles—the California city with the highest total case count—now reports fewer daily cases on average than it did in mid-July.

“Of course, the most recent weeks are tentative as we’re waiting for case data to finalize, but we’re optimistic,” Philip said. City officials also noted that it would follow the California Department of Public Health’s new naming convention , advising the use of “MPX” or “Mpox” instead of “monkeypox”.

“We’re still seeing increases in the overall number [of cases], but the rate at which that is happening is slowed down,” said Dr. Susan Philip, Director of the Disease Prevention and Control Branch at the SF Department of Public Health.

At the beginning of the month, samples from SCAN’s Southeast sewershed showed about 16,000 Mpox gene copies per gram of wastewater. Today, samples show nearly half the amount of Mpox gene copies: SCAN detected roughly 8,300 gene copies per gram on August 24.

City and State Officials Warn Against Easing Up Precautions

Though declining case rates and wastewater samples may indicate that the worst of the outbreak has passed, city and state officials remain cautious, especially as vaccines continue to be in short supply in San Francisco and California.

“We still don’t have enough vaccines to meet the demand that we have in San Francisco, and the need that we have,” said Philip. “Because we know that there are still potentially tens of thousands of people who could benefit from vaccines, we’re not saying that the risk is over or that people no longer have to think about impacts.”

State officials signaled their commitment to combating Mpox by announcing a $41 million emergency spending package over the weekend. The plan allocates millions of dollars in funding for the California Department of Public Health and for county health departments, with the goal of increasing patient access to vaccination clinics, testing and anti-viral treatments.

This news comes after Sen. Alex Padilla and other state and local health officials urged for increased vaccine supply across the state at a press conference on Thursday. San Francisco has received and distributed 24,318 JYNNEOS vaccines as of August 24, compared to Los Angeles’ 57,322 doses.