How an SF housing nonprofit blew almost $500K on a flawed effort to ‘tax Jeff Bezos’ ass’

“I never imagined that their cloud services or Prime video are more revenue than all the stuff I buy from them,” Elberling said. “I never imagined that to be true.”

In true San Francisco fashion, Prop. K might have been crafted with noble intentions, but it has since blown up in the face of its backers. It was intended to tax Amazon and perhaps some other large e-commerce companies. But because the authors apparently misunderstood both Amazon’s business and the nature of many local enterprises, Prop. K would instead ding hundreds of bars, restaurants and small brick-and-mortar retailers while draining millions from the general fund.

On Friday, a judge will decide whether Prop. K— designed to tax Amazon and channel roughly $60 million a year into a guaranteed income program for the city’s most vulnerable residents—should go before voters in November.

“So what?” Elberling said. “Because you might make a mistake, you shouldn't do anything? That’s their argument? Yeah, well, fuck that.”

The longtime boss of TODCO—the South of Market affordable housing organization that’s morphed into a power player in city politics—is leaning over a beer at the 5th and Mission lounge Executive Order as he defends Proposition K, his half-million-dollar election blunder.

Elberling and others now realize their error and are hoping the court will remove the measure from the ballot. But if the decision doesn’t go that way, the result could be a new tax that no one supports.

“At this point, we all have a shared concern that it might pass,” said Sharky Laguana, president of the city’s Small Business Commission. “If it stays on the ballot, we all have to run a campaign against it.”

That is, everyone except Elberling.

While he may have spent $360,000 in TODCO funds on the ballot measure and racked up $90,000 in bills before legal fees to remove the monster that is Prop. K, the 75-year-old in a Grateful Dead hat and Warriors T-shirt seems to take a certain glee in the criticism. Elberling rejects the idea that he should fund a counter-effort to kill it. Instead, TODCO—short for Tenants and Owners Development Corporation—and its political partners will simply channel their efforts into repealing and replacing the measure in next year’s election if it passes.