John Crew, ‘indispensable’ voice for police reform in San Francisco, dies at age 65

Crew’s daughter verified his death Friday. The night before, he gave an impassioned speech at a house party fundraiser on Fell Street for district attorney candidate John Hamasaki.

“But man, oh man, he was going to hold them accountable,” she said.

“He always was so well-informed and so dedicated and so tireless,” said Julie Traun, a director at the Bar Association of San Francisco. “He just never stopped, and he also never stopped appreciating good cops.”

Over the last four decades, Crew helped shape the debate around police practices, craft laws and change policies. He was remembered Friday as an “indispensable” source of information for politicians, journalists and attorneys, and he was a mentor for a new generation of criminal justice reformers.

The retired head of police oversight for the ACLU of Northern California had an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s police department.

John Crew, one of the most fierce and dogged voices for police reform and accountability in San Francisco, has died. He was 65.

'He Never Went Away'

Crew was an advocate for limiting police surveillance activities and restricting use of force by officers. He was also a frequent critic of the police union—and the government agencies that often deferred to its leaders.

Crew was born in Los Angeles in 1957.

He began his career with the ACLU when he interned as a law student from UC Hastings in the early 1980s, when he represented anti-racist demonstrators protesting against the Ku Klux Klan in Sacramento, according to Alan Schlosser, the retired head of ACLU NorCal.

“John finished his internship,” Schlosser said. “Unlike most interns, he never went away.”

Schlosser hired Crew around 1984, and he worked in police practices, becoming known as more of an organizer than a litigator.

Samara Marion, a retired attorney who crafted policy as a member of the SF Department of Police Accountability (DPA), said she first met Crew back in the 1980s. At the time, she was a young public defender in Santa Cruz County.

“He was a champion of police reform and police oversight at times when it was not even seen as a professional field,” Marion said. “There were very few people involved, and people recognized nationally what an innovative, persistent leader he was.”

In 1989, Crew helped settle a battle between police and protesters over an AIDS vigil at United Nations Plaza by working with then-Mayor Art Agnos. Crew also helped shape new rules for officers using batons after police injured Dolores Huerta, a founder of the United Farm Workers union.

“He was influential in getting me to think about a different policy that I did put into place right after that,” Agnos said.

Crew’s work for the ACLU into the 1990s included making sure police dealt with protesters fairly. Schlosser credited Crew with “almost single-handedly” getting a landmark policy passed in the early 1990s that restricted San Francisco police surveillance of First Amendment activities.

“It’s not just that he wrote these policies, he kind of mastered the politics of getting them through, which wasn’t always easy,” Schlosser said.

The 1994 police general order came out of a spying scandal that involved officer Tom Gerard, who gathered information on political groups and handed it over to the Anti-Defamation League.

At that same time, Crew remained a critic of potential government overstepping. In 1997, he argued that San Francisco police joining a task force with the FBI would “destroy any meaningful scrutiny of police intelligence-gathering activities.”

“That’s extremely dangerous,” Crew said, according to an Examiner report.