Hop on over: SF animal shelter filled to brim with bunnies, dogs

Dog adoptions fees are waived and bunnies cost just $20.
This is the current adoption model at San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC), which says it’s overrun with animals in need of homes.
A recent influx of rabbits from a hoarder situation hasn’t helped, said SFACC spokesperson Deb Campbell. Some 20 bunnies came in at once, bringing the total population to 35, more than the shelter can comfortably accommodate.
“It’s our job to take in anything in need, so we have to make do. But we have rabbits staying in different kenneling than normal,” said Campbell, referring to the overflow housing the shelter has created to accommodate its newest fluffy residents.
Overcrowding is not unique to the SFACC; shelters across the country have been overwhelmed with small animals in recent months. Campbell believes the crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic with some owners giving up pets they adopted during lockdown.
Reproduction also heightened during lockdown. “Of course, rabbits breed like rabbits,” Campbell said.
And overcrowding takes its toll on the animals and shelter employees alike.
“These are the bravest, hardiest people, but overcrowding does have an effect on everyone,” Campbell said. “It’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re full again.’ We do what we can do.”
Those looking to adopt dogs, cats or other small animals can visit SFACC daily from 12 to 5 p.m. at 1419 Bryant St.