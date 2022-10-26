After over a year of live-in treatment for drug addiction, liver problems and throat cancer at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, Edward Sanchez received a notice stating his health had improved to the point he no longer needed the hospital’s services.

His family disagreed with the decision, but he was released anway. A few weeks later, he died. “If we had a choice, he would be alive,” said Sanchez’s brother Robert.

Sanchez was not the only patient to meet such a grim fate after funding cuts forced the hospital to transfer patients to other facilities. At least nine people have died in connection with a panicked effort by the hospital to comply with federal requirements, said Tony Chicotel, staff attorney at the SF-based nonprofit California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.

On Oct. 12, the hospital and regulators announced a deal to extend the deadline for bringing the facility up to government standards until November 2023, preserving its eligibility for federal funds and bringing relief to the center’s staff, patients and their families.

But that relief may be short-lived. A report issued Oct. 11 showed unusually slow progress in retraining staff to comply with regulations—even ones as simple as requiring thorough hand-washing, or preventing infection through proper use of protective gear. The situation was so serious, a planned facility-wide inspection preparedness drill was canceled.

Chicotel said Laguna Honda is not out of danger—the recent report shows that there is still the very real possibility that it could lose federal funding and be forced to shut down.

“Here we are, two-and-a-half years after Covid, when hand-washing was a mantra repeated over and over again,” he said. “This is basic and vital, yet until recently we hadn’t had basic compliance. That was alarming. It indicates there are some systemic, long-standing problems with providing quality care at Laguna Honda.”

In a statement, the city’s health department said that Laguna Honda Hospital is on the path toward recertification, and that “focused efforts” have resulted in nearly all staff learning medical hand-washing. Regarding other key health protocols flagged by regulators, the statement said: “Laguna Honda’s recertification remains on track. We are pleased with the progress we are making to date.