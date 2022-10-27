Experience the best hay maze in the Bay Area

Arata’s owners, Chris and Sunneva Gounalakis, have been working on the 90-year-old farm since 1991 and became its owners in 2017. Chris, who is from Crete, had the idea to build a maze fashioned after the Labyrinth from Greek mythology, complete with a Minotaur monster in the center. (In Chris’ version, the Minotaur is played by a real person who hands out small golden pumpkins to kids.)