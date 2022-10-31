Video: Best costumes from SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween walk

“The Great HauntWay” made its return on a 10-block stretch of the Great Highway between Judah and Taraval streets, which were blocked off for family-friendly activities including trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, big bubbles and pumpkin decorating.

Those embracing the spirit of giving handed out candy from custom, decorated trick-or-treat stations. Kids in costumes ranging from the frightening to the adorable to the San Francisco-themed added chocolate bars to their bags.