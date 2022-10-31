Skip to main content
Video: Best costumes from SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween walk

Thousands of community members walk along the Great Highway for the "Great HauntWay” trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30, 2022. Booths stocked with candy and other goodies were hosted by families, groups of friends and local organizations. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard
By Mike KubaVideo by Morgan Ellis

Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean.

This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt

“The Great HauntWay” made its return on a 10-block stretch of the Great Highway between Judah and Taraval streets, which were blocked off for family-friendly activities including trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, big bubbles and pumpkin decorating.

Those embracing the spirit of giving handed out candy from custom, decorated trick-or-treat stations. Kids in costumes ranging from the frightening to the adorable to the San Francisco-themed added chocolate bars to their bags.

Nell Klein, 8, and Leu Klein, 6, pose for a photo in their costumes during the "Great HauntWay” trick-or-treating event. Nell and Leu went as the fog and Sutro Tower. | Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Richie Alvarado poses in his homemade Jack Skellington costume, which he said took him two months to complete. | Morgan Ellis/The Standard
George, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is dressed up like a taco at the "Great HauntWay” trick-or-treating event. | Evan Reinhardt for The Standard | Source: Evan Reinhardt for The Standard

