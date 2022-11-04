‘Incredible honor’: Dianne Feinstein reaches milestone 30 years in US Senate

It’s a celebratory week for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who marks her 30-year anniversary in the Senate on Nov. 4 and becomes the longest-serving woman senator on Nov. 5, surpassing Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

“It’s an incredible honor to become the longest-serving woman senator in our nation’s history, and I’m forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them,” said Feinstein in a statement.

Feinstein has a long career as a public servant that launched here in San Francisco. Born and raised in the city, she graduated high school from Convent of the Sacred Heart—now known as Convent and Stuart Hall—in Pacific Heights.