Thanksgiving takeout: Where to preorder your turkey dinner in San Francisco

As Turkey Day draws closer, work may be gobbling up your time and inflation your grocery budget. CNN reports that a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner could cost about 13% more than last year.

Or maybe you trust that the team at Cassava, Lily, Brenda’s or Che Fico can out-chef anything coming out of your kitchen?

Either way, trimming the budget, reducing stress and eating an SF-level holiday feast in one fell swoop is reason enough to give thanks. (But if you just want to give in and book a table, here’s your guide.)