Thanksgiving takeout: Where to preorder your turkey dinner in San Francisco

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner with stuffed turkey, roasted potatoes, cranberry sauce, vegetables and pumpkin pie | Getty Images
By Sarah Holtz

As Turkey Day draws closer, work may be gobbling up your time and inflation your grocery budget. CNN reports that a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner could cost about 13% more than last year.

Or maybe you trust that the team at Cassava, Lily, Brenda’s or Che Fico can out-chef anything coming out of your kitchen? 

Either way, trimming the budget, reducing stress and eating an SF-level holiday feast in one fell swoop is reason enough to give thanks. (But if you just want to give in and book a table, here’s your guide.)

Luckily, it’s not too late to order a premade feast from restaurants and markets across the city—but time is of the essence! Check out the map below, and read on for our picks to dress your Thanksgiving table—and order today! 

The Standard Guide to Thanksgiving Takeout

Preorder Takeout From Restaurants

1. Cassava

North Beach
Japanese-influenced New American
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24

📍 401 Columbus Ave.
☎️ (415) 640-8990

2. Maybeck’s

The Marina
California Cuisine
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23

📍 3213 Scott St.
☎️ (415) 400-8500

3. Brenda’s French Soul Food

The Tenderloin 
Southern, Creole and French
Pickup: Nov. 22 

📍 652 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 345-8100

4. Tommy’s Joynt

Cathedral Hill
Hofbrau
Pickup: Nov. 23

📍 1101 Geary Blvd.
☎️ (415) 949-0399

5. Jaranita

The Marina 
Peruvian
Pickup: Nov. 24

📍 3340 Steiner St.
☎️ (415) 655-9585

6. One Market/Mark ‘n Mike’s NY Style Deli 

Financial District
New American/Delicatessen
Pickup: Nov. 23

📍 1 Market St.
☎️ (415) 777-5577

7. Che Fico Alimentari

NoPa
Italian Grocery and Salumeria
Pickup: Nov. 23

📍 834 Divisadero St.
☎️ (415) 416-6980

8. Turntable at Lord Stanley

Polk Gulch
Modern American
Order by: Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24

📍 2065 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 518-2624

9. Credo

Financial District
California Cuisine
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23

📍 360 Pine St.
☎️ (415) 693-0360

10. Lily

Inner Richmond
Vietnamese 
Pickup: Nov. 24

📍 225 Clement St.
☎️ (415) 742-5285

11. SPQR

Pacific Heights 
Italian
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24

📍 1911 Fillmore St.
☎️ (415) 771-7779

12. Alexander’s Steakhouse

China Basin
Steakhouse with Japanese flourishes 
Pickup: Nov. 23 

📍 448 Brannan St.
☎️ (415) 495-1111

Grocery Store Catering

1. Gus’s Community Market

Haight-Ashbury | Mission Bay | The Mission | The Sunset
Pickup: through Nov. 26

📍 1530 Haight St. | 1101 Fourth St. | 2111 Harrison St. | 3701 Noriega St.
☎️ (415) 255-0643 | (415) 943-8464 | (415) 431-9300 | (415) 564-0370

2. Mollie Stone’s Markets

The Castro | Pacific Heights | Twin Peaks
Pickup: through Dec. 30

📍 4201 18th St. | 2435 California St. | 635 Portola Drive
☎️ (415) 255-8959 | (415) 567-4902 | (415) 664-1600

3. Andronico’s Community Markets

Inner Sunset | Outer Richmond
Order by: Nov. 20

📍 1200 Irving St. | 375 32nd Ave.
☎️ (415) 661-3220 | (415) 683-4102

4. Bryan’s Market 

Laurel Heights
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23

📍 3445 California St.
☎️ (415) 752-0179

5. Guerra Quality Meats 

West Portal
Pickup: Nov. 23

📍 490 Taraval St.
☎️ (415) 564-0585

6. Woodlands Market

The East Cut
Order by: Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
Pickup: Nov. 21-25

📍 203 Folsom St.
☎️ (415) 356-4000

7. Boston Market 

The Mission
Pickup: through Nov. 24

📍 2300 16th St.
☎️ (415) 864-7666

8. Whole Foods

9 SF locations
Order 48 hours in advance

Vegetarian-Friendly Fare

1. Greens

The Marina
Vegetarian mainstay with bay views

Order by: Nov. 17
Pickup: Nov. 23 

📍 2 Marina Blvd., Building A
☎️ (415) 771-6222

2. Vegan Picnic

Lower Nob Hill
Plant-based delicatessen

📍 1323 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 508-6736

3. Baia

Hayes Valley
Vegan Italian eatery
Pickup: Nov. 23

📍 300 Grove St.
☎️ (415) 861-0625

4. Healthyish Republic

The Mission
Mediterranean vegan, gluten-free, keto and paleo fare, but don’t expect any Thanksgiving classics
Pickup: Nov. 24

📍 2990 24th St.
☎️ (415) 601-2856

Much of Thanksgiving weekend in the SF Bay Area takes place in the outdoors. | Getty Images

Shelley D. Fargo contributed additional research for this story.

