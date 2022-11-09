Thanksgiving takeout: Where to preorder your turkey dinner in San Francisco

As Turkey Day draws closer, work may be gobbling up your time and inflation your grocery budget. CNN reports that a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner could cost about 13% more than last year.
Or maybe you trust that the team at Cassava, Lily, Brenda’s or Che Fico can out-chef anything coming out of your kitchen?
Either way, trimming the budget, reducing stress and eating an SF-level holiday feast in one fell swoop is reason enough to give thanks. (But if you just want to give in and book a table, here’s your guide.)
Luckily, it’s not too late to order a premade feast from restaurants and markets across the city—but time is of the essence! Check out the map below, and read on for our picks to dress your Thanksgiving table—and order today!
The Standard Guide to Thanksgiving Takeout
Preorder Takeout From Restaurants
1. Cassava
North Beach
Japanese-influenced New American
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24
📍 401 Columbus Ave.
☎️ (415) 640-8990
2. Maybeck’s
The Marina
California Cuisine
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23
📍 3213 Scott St.
☎️ (415) 400-8500
The Tenderloin
Southern, Creole and French
Pickup: Nov. 22
📍 652 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 345-8100
Cathedral Hill
Hofbrau
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 1101 Geary Blvd.
☎️ (415) 949-0399
5. Jaranita
The Marina
Peruvian
Pickup: Nov. 24
📍 3340 Steiner St.
☎️ (415) 655-9585
Financial District
New American/Delicatessen
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 1 Market St.
☎️ (415) 777-5577
NoPa
Italian Grocery and Salumeria
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 834 Divisadero St.
☎️ (415) 416-6980
Polk Gulch
Modern American
Order by: Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24
📍 2065 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 518-2624
9. Credo
Financial District
California Cuisine
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23
📍 360 Pine St.
☎️ (415) 693-0360
10. Lily
Inner Richmond
Vietnamese
Pickup: Nov. 24
📍 225 Clement St.
☎️ (415) 742-5285
11. SPQR
Pacific Heights
Italian
Pickup: Nov. 23 or 24
📍 1911 Fillmore St.
☎️ (415) 771-7779
China Basin
Steakhouse with Japanese flourishes
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 448 Brannan St.
☎️ (415) 495-1111
Grocery Store Catering
Haight-Ashbury | Mission Bay | The Mission | The Sunset
Pickup: through Nov. 26
📍 1530 Haight St. | 1101 Fourth St. | 2111 Harrison St. | 3701 Noriega St.
☎️ (415) 255-0643 | (415) 943-8464 | (415) 431-9300 | (415) 564-0370
The Castro | Pacific Heights | Twin Peaks
Pickup: through Dec. 30
📍 4201 18th St. | 2435 California St. | 635 Portola Drive
☎️ (415) 255-8959 | (415) 567-4902 | (415) 664-1600
Inner Sunset | Outer Richmond
Order by: Nov. 20
📍 1200 Irving St. | 375 32nd Ave.
☎️ (415) 661-3220 | (415) 683-4102
Laurel Heights
Pickup: Nov. 22 or 23
📍 3445 California St.
☎️ (415) 752-0179
West Portal
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 490 Taraval St.
☎️ (415) 564-0585
The East Cut
Order by: Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
Pickup: Nov. 21-25
📍 203 Folsom St.
☎️ (415) 356-4000
The Mission
Pickup: through Nov. 24
📍 2300 16th St.
☎️ (415) 864-7666
8. Whole Foods
9 SF locations
Order 48 hours in advance
Vegetarian-Friendly Fare
1. Greens
The Marina
Vegetarian mainstay with bay views
Order by: Nov. 17
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 2 Marina Blvd., Building A
☎️ (415) 771-6222
2. Vegan Picnic
Lower Nob Hill
Plant-based delicatessen
📍 1323 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 508-6736
3. Baia
Hayes Valley
Vegan Italian eatery
Pickup: Nov. 23
📍 300 Grove St.
☎️ (415) 861-0625
The Mission
Mediterranean vegan, gluten-free, keto and paleo fare, but don’t expect any Thanksgiving classics
Pickup: Nov. 24
📍 2990 24th St.
☎️ (415) 601-2856
