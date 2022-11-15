Where to walk off your Thanksgiving feast around San Francisco

Sometimes a long holiday weekend of friends, family and feasting can become too much of too many good things.
What to do when the belly and the house feel too full? Head outside! Getting some fresh air and scenery can ease stress and get your metabolism firing again.
Got folks in town who aren’t used to SF’s hills? Head to one of these eight walks on flat, easy terrain found all throughout the city.
8 Flat and Easy Places to Walk in San Francisco
The SF Turkey Trot is a Golden Gate Park tradition held on the park’s Polo Fields. On the race’s Thanksgiving “menu” are a timed 5-mile trail run, an untimed 3-mile walk and a kids’ “Gobbler Chase” that clocks in at just 100 meters. Not a runner? Join the spectators who sit on the sidelines and watch the fun. It’s a great way to spend the morning before you fill your plate.
Glen Canyon Park is one of the best places in the city to feel like you’re not in the city. This 66.6-acre canyon has two flat, wide dirt trails that run along either side of Islais Creek. Those feeling more adventurous can head up to the upper trails to get a closer view of the rock formations. If you’re coming from Glen Park BART, take the Glen Park Greenway, and don’t miss the newly painted Burnside Stairway.
The JFK Promenade is 1.5 miles of paved road in Golden Gate Park is now completely turned over to pedestrians and cyclists after the recent election. Along the Promenade, walkers, bikers and skaters pass by the Doggie Diner heads, various art projects, food trucks, live music and even a beer garden.
Stow Lake is a micro-adventure in Golden Gate Park. Walk around the flat paved path that circles the lake, or use one of the two bridges to walk onto Strawberry Hill where you can circle the island on a dirt trail. Those with extra energy can climb to the top of the hill to reach the highest point in the park—and those wanting to eschew a walk entirely can rent a rowboat or pedal boat and float the route.
Like the JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park, SF voted to keep parts of the Great Highway closed to cars at all times and open only to cyclists and pedestrians. Head to the Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Skyline Boulevard to enjoy a 17-acre, 2-mile open space that is flat, paved and makes for a scenic outing on clear days.
The Presidio Promenade is a 2.1-mile trail that brings you from the Presidio Main Post to the Golden Gate Bridge. On your way, you’ll see the San Francisco National Cemetery, the old Cavalry Stables, Crissy Field from above, and, of course, the bridge. But you might get no farther than the new Tunnel Tops and Battery Bluff parks that greet you at the trail’s start. The route has some elevation up to the bridge but is paved so that even families with strollers or wheelchairs can enjoy it. And of course, prepare for a 4-plus mile walk if you want to make it a round trip.
This classic San Francisco walk with Golden Gate Bridge and bay views never disappoints. Start your walk at Crissy Field East Beach or west of Crissy Field Marsh and turn around at Fort Point or anywhere before. If it’s a cold day, duck into the Warming Hut for hot chocolate.
Salesforce Park brings some much-needed green space to Downtown San Francisco. This 4-block, 5.4-acre rooftop park is reminiscent of New York’s High Line. The park is four floors above the city’s busy streets and landscaped with 600 trees and 16,000 plants in 13 mini botanical gardens that shimmer in the reflection of the surrounding office towers.
