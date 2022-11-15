Where to walk off your Thanksgiving feast around San Francisco

The Presidio Promenade is a 2.1-mile trail that brings you from the Presidio Main Post to the Golden Gate Bridge. On your way, you’ll see the San Francisco National Cemetery, the old Cavalry Stables, Crissy Field from above, and, of course, the bridge. But you might get no farther than the new Tunnel Tops and Battery Bluff parks that greet you at the trail’s start. The route has some elevation up to the bridge but is paved so that even families with strollers or wheelchairs can enjoy it. And of course, prepare for a 4-plus mile walk if you want to make it a round trip.