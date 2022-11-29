BART delays foul up morning commute

BART officials reported major delays early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station.

Service from Millbrae to San Bruno is running, and BART advised riders to take the train to San Bruno and transfer to the red or yellow lines there.

Delays were reported to be between 10 and 15 minutes, as of 9:30 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., officials were still in the process of trying to re-establish service and did not have a time frame for when normal service would resume. The issue is related to BART’s routing equipment.

Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and Downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m.

SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.