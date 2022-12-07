San Francisco crash kills motorcyclist, injures driver

A crash at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

The collision, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, killed the adult male motorcyclist. He sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Another adult male driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police have closed the street, rerouting traffic and Muni buses.

Right on the border of the Mission and Bernal Heights neighborhoods, the intersection is a known danger zone in the city’s “High Injury Network,” which tracks where traffic injuries and deaths happen most in the city.

The death marks the 31st traffic fatality so far this year in the city. Most of those killed have been pedestrians, among the hundreds of San Franciscans killed in the streets since 2014, when the city started formally tracking traffic deaths as part of its Vision Zero plans.