ChatGPT isn't searching the internet in real time. Rather, it's built on a machine-learning model that was trained with massive amounts of text and information, and then refined using a training algorithm involving feedback from real humans.

But ChatGPT isn't foolproof. The company warns it may churn out plausible-sounding but ultimately incorrect answers. Though it was built to turn down inappropriate requests, it can at times be tricked into responding with harmful or biased answers. Users have gotten it to give out instructions for making a bomb, for example.