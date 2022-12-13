Fears of SF holiday shopping mayhem as Macy’s staff threaten strike

A potential labor strike at Macy’s could seriously derail city plans to revitalize Union Square and cause holiday shopping mayhem in the process.

San Francisco has been battling to claw visitors back to Union Square this holiday season with a number of measures including beefing up security.

But after three years of failed negotiations, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 (UFCW5), a union representing retail workers, is holding a strike action vote. Should the vote pass, cashiers and customer-facing representatives at Macy’s could stop working this holiday season.

UFCW5 held a behind-closed-doors vote at the Handlery Hotel in Union Square from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The impasse reached boiling point last week when the union alleged that Macy’s negotiating party abruptly left negotiations. In an internal memo sent to union members viewed by The Standard, UFCW5 also said that Macy’s latest offer was unacceptable.

The union alleged that Macy’s wanted to eliminate seniority positions, lay off merchandisers and eliminate sales employee’s full-time work guarantees, and the company only offered a raise of less than a dollar over the next three years.