So the World Cup won you over, here’s how to keep watching soccer

Whether you are new to it or not, here’s how you can keep up and deepen your relationship with the game.

More Americans are playing the game here and abroad. On television or a screen-of-your-choice, it is now easier to watch than ever.

OK, maybe not every game is going to be that awesome. But the point is, if the tournament has piqued your interest in the beautiful game, you don’t have to wait four years to enjoy it.

If you liked what you saw during Argentina’s thrilling win over France in the final of the 2022 World Cup, I have good news for you—there’s more where that came from.

The Women’s Game

Since the recent Men’s version moved from its usual summer slating to November this year—due to the Qatari heat—the 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off in Australia and New Zealand just 212 days from the time of publication.

As opposed to their male counterparts, the U.S. Women’s National Team are world-beaters, ranked number 1 in the globe and are gunning for their third consecutive World Cup title after winning in 2015 and 2019.

The English-language broadcast will be carried on FOX and Spanish-language on Telemundo.

At home, the NWSL, the top-flight women’s league in the U.S., kicks off its 2023 schedule in March on Paramount + and CBS Sports Network. The Bay Area is still currently in the development stages of launching its own team.

Until then, the USL W-League, a pre-professional league, launched a brand new NorCal competition that will kick off in May. Matches can be streamed on ElevenSports.com.

Otherwise, go check out a local match at any of these teams: SF Glens and Olympic Club (San Francisco), Oakland Soul, California Storm (Sacramento), Stockton Cargo, Marin FC, Pleasanton Rage and Academica SC (Turlock).