As the year draws to a close, San Franciscans are hopeful that 2023 will bring solutions to the two major shadows cast over the city: homelessness and drug addiction.
Despite the topics being front-and-center in the local and national conversation about San Francisco, many residents feel that no discernible change has been made in addressing the issues.
In the video above, homelessness and addiction reporter David Sjostedt breaks down which nonprofits were awarded some of the biggest fiscal contracts in 2022, and their relative successes and failures.