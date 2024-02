The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. For two, back-to-back weekends—April 14-16 and 21-23—the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will host performances from Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blackpink, Rosalía, Frank Ocean, Björk and Calvin Harris.

Plus a whole lot more. Presale tickets will be available starting Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. See the full lineup (so far) below: