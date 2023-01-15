73-year-old San Francisco woman killed by tree branch in Golden Gate Park

An elderly woman was found dead after a massive tree branch fell on her in Golden Gate Park, authorities reported.

A jogger came across the woman a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of JFK Drive and 30th Avenue.

The jogger called 911, and the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) and paramedics arrived on the scene to provide life-saving measures.

“Unfortunately, this valued community member did not survive,” SFFD said in a statement.

The woman was identified as Louise Beth Abrams, 73, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Beth was a beloved member of our community, known for her tireless commitment to social justice, her sense of humor (including political parody songs she would write lyrics for) and her loving presence,” a statement from her synagogue said.

Record rain and wind from recent storms in San Francisco have downed enormous trees throughout the city and the state.