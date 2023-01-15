73-year-old San Francisco woman killed by tree branch in Golden Gate Park

An elderly woman was found dead after a massive tree branch fell on her in Golden Gate Park, authorities reported.
A jogger came across the woman a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of JFK Drive and 30th Avenue.
The jogger called 911, and the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) and paramedics arrived on the scene to provide life-saving measures.
“Unfortunately, this valued community member did not survive,” SFFD said in a statement.
The woman was identified as Louise Beth Abrams, 73, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
“Beth was a beloved member of our community, known for her tireless commitment to social justice, her sense of humor (including political parody songs she would write lyrics for) and her loving presence,” a statement from her synagogue said.
Record rain and wind from recent storms in San Francisco have downed enormous trees throughout the city and the state.
The National Weather Service warned Bay Area residents to be on alert for weakened trees as wet weather and gusty winds are expected to continue through Monday morning.