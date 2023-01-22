Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Marina District

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Bay Street in San Francisco. The driver fled the scene.

Police and fire personnel responded the collision at roughly 6:40 p.m. Sunday, finding a person suffering from serious injuries.

“Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life threatening injuries. The vehicle and driver involved in the collision fled the scene,” wrote SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca in an email.

The collision on Sunday night is one of multiple hit-and-run incidents in recent weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was fatally struck by a driver who appeared to be intoxicated in the Mission. Police said the driver had been involved in a hit-and-run shortly beforehand that resulted in minor injuries.

On Dec. 28, a pedestrian was killed in an early morning hit-and-run in the area of Bay and Stockton Street.

On the evening of Jan. 1, two pedestrians were struck by a driver who fled the scene. One victim, 50-year-old Bessie Chui, died following the collision; a second victim was injured but survived.