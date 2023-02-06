Gay man assaulted and hospitalized after leaving this SF bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.

“I also had a heart attack,” Miles’ post read. “They put in two stents.”

Reached for comment, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed the incident, noting that officers responded to a well-being check on nearby Langton Street just minutes after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5.