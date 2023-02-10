‘I want to get to the moon’—hear the dream hobbies of Bay Area residents

On a foggy day in Dolores Park, The Standard polled the people populating its benches and grassy lawns about their favorite things to do in their spare time.

From street photography to amateur magic tricks, respondents shared what keeps them entertained on a daily basis, as well as how much they spend on a monthly basis to fuel their passions. Additionally, people also gave some compelling answers to what they would take up if they had an unlimited source of income–watch the video above to see what they had to say.