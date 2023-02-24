San Francisco pharmacy’s entire Ozempic supply stolen

The pharmacy sits on a bustling commercial corridor of the Inner Sunset and is just blocks away from the UCSF's Parnassus campus and hospital. The corner has been home to a pharmacy since 1959.

“I’ve been in pharmacy for 11 years, and this is the first time it’s happened at this store,” said Gio Geronimo, a Rexall employee. “This is happening everywhere, though. There's a lot of tagging on the windows also, and that's also a new thing that I noticed. You can't really be safe anywhere—you can just try to always be on the lookout—but you are never 100% sure or safe.”