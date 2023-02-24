San Francisco pharmacy’s entire Ozempic supply stolen

A San Francisco pharmacy had its entire supply of a popular celebrity weight loss drug stolen during a break-in early Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department and the pharmacy manager.
The Reliable Rexall Sunset Pharmacy in the Inner Sunset saw its supply of Ozempic—a diabetes drug that has been made popular by celebrities using it shed pounds—completely wiped out by the thieves.
Officers said they responded to Ninth Avenue and Irving Street at 3:55 a.m., where they met a witness and secured the pharmacy’s damaged front door.
The pharmacy manager told The Standard the burglars took prescription drugs and medication, including mental health injectables.
The pharmacy sits on a bustling commercial corridor of the Inner Sunset and is just blocks away from the UCSF's Parnassus campus and hospital. The corner has been home to a pharmacy since 1959.
“I’ve been in pharmacy for 11 years, and this is the first time it’s happened at this store,” said Gio Geronimo, a Rexall employee. “This is happening everywhere, though. There's a lot of tagging on the windows also, and that's also a new thing that I noticed. You can't really be safe anywhere—you can just try to always be on the lookout—but you are never 100% sure or safe.”
San Francisco police said no arrests have been made in connection with the burglary and the investigation is ongoing.