Residents of Humboldt County were shocked to see a tornado reaching down into the ocean following a flurry of snowstorms on Monday afternoon.

The tornado—technically a waterspout, since it occurred over the ocean—formed around noon just off the coast of a small town called Shelter Cove, which is the only town in the largely uninhabited “Lost Coast” region, with a population of just 867 people.

Some residents of the small coastal community have been unable to leave town for over a week due to an onslaught of snowstorms that blocked the only road over the coastal mountains. At least one saw the unusual weather phenomenon as a sign of hope in otherwise challenging times.