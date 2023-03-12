They don’t have a single player from west of the Mississippi River, and there’s only a 12.5% chance they’ll be playing in Sacramento, the only NCAA Tournament site within reasonable driving distance for Bay Area basketball fans when March Madness tips off next week.

But that shouldn’t stop you from supporting the Furman Paladins.

Sure, they could be done in the tournament after just one game, like most double-digit seeds. But there’s always that slim chance they make a magical run, like Saint Peter’s did last year and as Florida Gulf Coast did with its famed “Dunk City” team in 2013.

Today, Furman is known as a liberal arts school that ended its Baptist affiliation in 1992. The school was originally incorporated in the 1820s, but closed multiple times during its first few decades, including a stretch in the 1860s when many of its students and faculty went to fight in the Civil War—yes, for that side.

For those who see the school’s Southern roots and immediately look on with a sense of disdain, it’s worth noting that the school has done its part to address its skeletons in the closet. In 2021, the school erected a statue of Joseph Vaughn, who became the university’s first Black student in 1965, after approving recommendations from the university’s Task Force on Slavery and Justice, which had been formed three years before the wave of similar committees spurred by the George Floyd protests.