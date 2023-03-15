Move over Twitter memorabilia. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) swag is the latest flash sale sweeping the internet.
From jackets to tumblers, an assortment of corporate clothes and wares emblazoned with the failed bank’s iconography are up for bid on eBay. Some sellers are marketing their items as pieces of Silicon Valley history, while other ex-employees are scrambling to pay to rent. Meanwhile, the goofballs of the internet are getting in on the SVB merch madness with their own parody apparel—spoofing the run on the bank and meme-ing the company’s “Risk Management Department.”
But if you’re looking to acquire a real souvenir from the biggest bank failure since 2008, a simple search of eBay will call up everything from SVB-branded water bottles to mugs. But why acquire a standard-issue corporate backpack or baseball cap when you could own an SVB-stamped cheese board or picnic kit?
Sellers are also offering to take the chill off losing billions in cold hard cash with SVB-branded beanies, scarves and even a throw blanket.
One particularly hot item is a tech bro-ready hoodie with a starting bid of $150. Other sellers appear to be trying to cash in or bail themselves out of the SVB situation with astronomically priced corporate merch from the disgraced financial institution. You can feel luxurious in a $1,000 SVB-initialed fleece, or you can forget the starting bid ($25) for an SVB bicycle jersey and buy it outright for a cool $13,000.
Among the quirkier items up for auction: a purse hook, a cooking apron and a wireless speaker.