One particularly hot item is a tech bro-ready hoodie with a starting bid of $150. Other sellers appear to be trying to cash in or bail themselves out of the SVB situation with astronomically priced corporate merch from the disgraced financial institution. You can feel luxurious in a $1,000 SVB-initialed fleece, or you can forget the starting bid ($25) for an SVB bicycle jersey and buy it outright for a cool $13,000.