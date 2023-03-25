‘One of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers’ has died

The San Francisco-born Moore died peacefully at his home in Hawaii, according to a statement from Intel . He was 94.

Superlatives describing Gordon Moore as a "giant," "true visionary" and a "founding father" of Silicon Valley—and that was all in just one tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook!—flew across social media platforms Friday evening and Saturday morning as news broke that the Intel co-founder had died.

The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace.

Salesforce co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff tweeted that despite his prominence in the tech industry, Moore "remained one of the most humble and kind individuals I have ever met."

Moore founded Intel in 1968 with his colleague Robert Noyce and became its chairperson and CEO. He eventually stepped down from his final role at Intel as chairman emeritus to focus on philanthropy.

Moore's career helped shape the semiconductor industry and his famous prediction that the speed and efficiency of computers would double every year became known as Moore’s Law.

I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gordon Moore. He was a true giant in our industry, defining the power of the semiconductor, and yet remained one of the most humble and kind individuals I have ever met. May the peace that surpasses all understanding be with…

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that Moore was an inspiration to him. "RIP Gordon Moore. His vision inspired so many of us to pursue technology, was an inspiration to me. Thoughts with his family and everyone at Intel."

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has donated more than $5 billion to charitable causes since it was founded in 2000, Intel wrote in Moore's obituary.