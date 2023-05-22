10-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Oakland

A 10-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Oakland on Monday, police said.

Shortly before noon, police responded to a call about a possible shooting or stabbing on Bancroft Avenue between 45th and 46th avenues, according to Darren Allison, interim chief of police.

Responding officers located a knife with blood on it outside a home on that block and forced entry into the home. Inside, officers located an unresponsive girl with neck wounds and a suspect who was harming themselves with a knife, Allison said.

Medical personnel pronounced the girl dead at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition for self-inflicted stab wounds.

Allison said there have been prior calls related to the residence but would not disclose the nature of them, including whether the calls were related to domestic violence.

There were only two people inside the home when police went in, and it is not known how many people lived inside the home, Allison said.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect at this time, Allison said.