Having taken over a raw, skylight-filled space around the block from a gas station known for its fried chicken, the bowling center is sanctioned by the United States Bowling Congress, the governing body that ensures its six lanes are perfectly level. But there are a few departures from the norm. For one, the walkway, or the distance from where you start to the foul line, is three feet shorter than the traditional 16 feet (still within the guidelines, though).

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to be in the position of owning a bowling alley,” says Molly Bradshaw, who has nonetheless done exactly that for the past 12 years at Mission Bowling Club.

And no one at the center has yet achieved bowling nirvana by bowling a perfect game, which requires throwing 12 strikes in a row without choking, to earn a score of 300. If and when someone does it, the club can then bestow an official ring on them, anointing them as a sort of demigod. As jewelry goes, they rate a notch or two down on the gaudy-macho scale from what you get after winning the Super Bowl.

“When we opened, we had a drink called the TBD, and we were going to let anyone who bowled a 300 here name that,” said Bradshaw, whose personal high score is about 200. “And in perpetuity!”

If you haven’t bowled much since your pizza-party days, Mission Bowling Club isn’t going to jog your memory. If you want that time-capsule experience—or its closest approximation, anyway—Clayton Valley Bowl in the East Bay city of Concord has plenty of Day-Glo formica and threadbare carpet, plus an enclosed indoor smoking section with a sign insisting it’s for tobacco use only.