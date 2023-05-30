A new court system designed to compel Californians with mental illness into treatment has gotten a fair share of backlash, including from some groups who advocate for the rights of disabled people.

CARE Court, a program championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is expected to start in San Francisco and seven other California cities in October. CARE stands for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment.

Authored by state Sens. Susan Eggman and Thomas Umberg, the legislation creating the court allows families, first responders and medical professionals to refer people with mental illness into the new program, where they will be prescribed a treatment plan and monitored by a judge, a public defender and a case manager.

Newsom’s office has contended that the CARE Court will result in fewer incarcerations or conservatorships—which are considered a last resort for people who are incapable of caring for themselves—and that the court will help treat people before their illness reaches a point where such extreme interventions are needed.

But the program has drawn criticism from disability-rights advocates who object to the use of coercion to force people into treatment and say that sufficient treatment programs don’t yet exist.

Critics of the program contend that its costs would be better spent on additional housing and treatment for those who want it, rather than spending money on infrastructure that will refer people to resources that they say don’t exist.

American Civil Liberties Union Policy Analyst Eve Garrow said she opposes the CARE Court program in part because she has concerns that the stress of entering a court system will exacerbate mental illness.

“It’s just a Band-Aid that’s been slapped onto a system that’s currently not meeting the needs of people,” Garrow said. “There’s just no evidence that adding a court order to treatment and housing is any more effective than treatment and housing without that court order.”

In January, a group called Disability Rights California filed a petition at the California Supreme Court that argued the CARE Court program is unconstitutional, but the court rejected the group’s challenge. The ACLU also opposed the legislation creating the court, arguing that it would unravel the progress made in securing civil rights for people with disabilities.