Police close San Francisco street due to ‘suspicious device’

San Francisco police are investigating a “suspicious device” in the Outer Sunset, near 47th Avenue and Judah Street.

Police blocked off vehicle and pedestrian access to 47th Avenue between Irving and Judah streets for more than an hour early Tuesday afternoon.

“Additional resources have responded to the scene to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” a police spokesperson said. “Due to the nature of the open investigation, we are not disclosing a description of the device.”

AlertSF issued a warning at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area and anticipate transit delays.

The incident was resolved as of 2:27 p.m. according to AlertSF.