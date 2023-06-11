Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in the city's Mission Terrace neighborhood, just over a day after a mass shooting sent nine people from a Mission District block party to area hospitals.

According to a tweet from San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who oversees the district where the shooting took place, the incident occurred outside Stratos Nightclub at 358 Ocean Ave.

In a limited statement Sunday morning, police said officers assigned to the department's Ingleside Station responded to a business in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue around 11:54 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at a scene near Oneida and Delano avenues, they found two men and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment after first responders provided aid on the scene.

Police did not share the victims' conditions Sunday morning or name any suspect or associated vehicle description.

In a series of tweets, Safaí praised first responders for their efforts before calling on city leadership to respond to the weekend's bloody toll and calling attention to the fact that the Mission Terrace shooting was the second mass shooting in as many days in San Francisco.