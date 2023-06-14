Where in San Francisco are Jill and Joe Biden?

Jill Biden’s fundraising stop at Manny’s in the Mission was packed shoulder-to-shoulder and nose-to-back, according to the guests who snagged tickets. Donations started at $100—a price level that quickly sold out—so most attendees paid $250, $500 and up. The VIP lounge was much roomier—and therefore, much less hot—and filled with both local democratic leaders and a slew of drag queens, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Honey Mahogany, Donna Sachet and Dulce de Leche.