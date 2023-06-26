Ask The Standard: Share your questions about San Francisco

Got a burning question about pickleball or the city’s famously fickle weather? Not sure if you understand what a Doom Loop is? We’re here to help. The San Francisco Standard wants to keep our readers informed, and we want to know what people are thinking about in our communities. That’s why we’re asking you to submit questions about our city and the wider Bay Area. Whether they’re on subjects like politics and crime that are in the news every day or perennial favorites like traffic or the exorbitant cost of housing, no query is too big or too small to consider. We want to hear about whatever is most important to local residents about the exciting and sometimes crazy place we call home.