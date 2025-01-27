Lurie, who has said that solving issues on Sixth Street is a priority for his administration, has taken several walks through the neighborhood since his inauguration, according to his spokesperson Charles Lutvak.



Lurie’s first proposed law called for a fentanyl emergency to loosen regulations and quickly sign contracts, somewhat like his predecessor, London Breed, did in 2021. But details on how he plans to use the authority, which would last four years according to the legislation, remain scant. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the declaration for the first time Wednesday.