Fourth of July celebrations: Where to see fireworks in the San Francisco Bay Area

July 4, 2018, was a clear night for fireworks over San Francisco. | Carlos Avila Gonzalez for the San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
By Shelley D. Fargo

It’s always a crapshoot as to whether San Franciscans will have a clear view of Fourth of July fireworks over the bay given the city’s summer fog. But since last year’s show was especially foggy, the city is due for a clear night of explosive patriotism.

Fourth of July fireworks descend from the fog near Ghirardelli Square in 2022. | Paul Kuroda for The Standard

Not wanting to take those odds? There are more than a dozen fireworks displays at cities around the Bay that have a better chance at clear skies. Maybe head for Marin to see the sparklers after Melissa Etheridge’s set at the county fair or book a boat to paddle out for the show over Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. 

Fourth of July fireworks explode over boaters on Shoreline Lake in Mountain View. | Courtesy Shoreline Lake

Check out the map and list below to find the biggest Independence Day fireworks shows near San Francisco—and pray that Karl takes the week off.

The Best Fireworks on July 4 in the Bay Area

