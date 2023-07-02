Police are investigating a pair of separate nonfatal shootings Saturday in two San Francisco neighborhoods, each of which sent victims to hospitals.

#SFPD Robbery Unit is handling a shooting that occurred this morning appox 12:20AM in the 2300 blk of Filbert at Steiner in Cow Hollow. A 71-yr-old man from Sausalito, CA was shot during an attempted robbery. He sustained non-life-threatening GSW. pic.twitter.com/4h9aILdaup

After providing care alongside other first responders, the man was taken to a hospital where he was later listed in stable condition.

When officers arrived, they found a 71-year-old Sausalito resident suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and learned that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery on the 2300 block of Filbert.

According to tweets from San Francisco police Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, officers from the department’s Northern Station responded around 12:20 a.m. to Filbert Street near Fillmore Street in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, after reports of a shooting.

Last night, an attempted robbery took place in the Marina resulting in a victim sustaining two gun shot wounds. Thankfully the victim is in stable condition. However, the suspects remain at large.

Late Saturday, officers responded shortly after 10:05 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Grant and Pacific avenues in the city’s Chinatown.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani also posted to Twitter about the shooting, urging anyone with information to call the police department non-emergency line at 415-553-0123

#SFPD Investigations is handling 2 shootings from last night. 1st occ. in Chinatown at 1000 blk of Grant/Jackson after 10PM. V got into an argument w/S and was shot. V is a 33 y/o man from Daly City, he has non-life-threatening GSW. 230455356. / 2nd shooting occ just before pic.twitter.com/9A2eusJf8H

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Daly City man in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue near Jackson Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and learned that the man had gotten into an argument just before the shooting.

The man’s condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have not made any arrests and shared no suspect or associated vehicle description.