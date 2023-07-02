Police are investigating a pair of separate nonfatal shootings Saturday in two San Francisco neighborhoods, each of which sent victims to hospitals.
According to tweets from San Francisco police Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, officers from the department’s Northern Station responded around 12:20 a.m. to Filbert Street near Fillmore Street in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, after reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 71-year-old Sausalito resident suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and learned that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery on the 2300 block of Filbert.
After providing care alongside other first responders, the man was taken to a hospital where he was later listed in stable condition.
San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani also posted to Twitter about the shooting, urging anyone with information to call the police department non-emergency line at 415-553-0123
Late Saturday, officers responded shortly after 10:05 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Grant and Pacific avenues in the city’s Chinatown.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Daly City man in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue near Jackson Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and learned that the man had gotten into an argument just before the shooting.
The man’s condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.
Investigators have not made any arrests and shared no suspect or associated vehicle description.
The shootings occurred on a weekend that has already seen gun violence elsewhere in San Francisco. A man was shot and killed late Saturday night in the Bayview, while early Friday an individual suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run shot and injured himself in the Richmond District.