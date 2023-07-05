Deadly family dispute caps violent holiday weekend in Bayview District

A man and woman have died in the latest in a string of Fourth of July weekend incidents in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, while a second victim in a deadly shooting Saturday remains hospitalized, police said Wednesday.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Jamestown Avenue near Ingalls Street near Bayview Hill Park.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information, officers said they believed that a 16-year-old boy had shot his father in the stomach after an argument. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name pending the notification of next-of-kin.

In a separate incident Monday, also in Bayview, a 63-year-old woman was seriously injured after a stranger pushed her, police said. Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a Muni bus stop near Third Street and Egbert Avenue to find that the victim, who was getting off a bus, was pushed to the pavement by another woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.