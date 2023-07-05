Deadly family dispute caps violent holiday weekend in Bayview District

A man and woman have died in the latest in a string of Fourth of July weekend incidents in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, while a second victim in a deadly shooting Saturday remains hospitalized, police said Wednesday.
The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Jamestown Avenue near Ingalls Street near Bayview Hill Park.
Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to preliminary information, officers said they believed that a 16-year-old boy had shot his father in the stomach after an argument. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name pending the notification of next-of-kin.
In a separate incident Monday, also in Bayview, a 63-year-old woman was seriously injured after a stranger pushed her, police said. Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a Muni bus stop near Third Street and Egbert Avenue to find that the victim, who was getting off a bus, was pushed to the pavement by another woman, causing her to fall and hit her head.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injury, and police said Tuesday evening that she had died. The suspect, identified only as a female, fled the scene.
Police were still investigating a fatal shooting late Saturday at Third Street and Kirkwood Avenue, amid other holiday weekend shooting incidents elsewhere in the city. According to police sources, a second person was also shot at Third and Kirkwood, who was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t reveal the person’s age or sex, and their condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
San Francisco police say they have investigated 27 homicides so far in 2023, up slightly over the same time last year. In mid-May, the Bayview witnessed a fatal shooting at the corner of Third Street and Palou Avenue.
Investigators have not made any arrests in either homicide investigation.