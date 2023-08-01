More than a hundred San Francisco firefighters responded to reports of the fire at a building under construction near the edge of the Lower Haight neighborhood.

Eight people were displaced by a four-alarm fire Tuesday that damaged five buildings nearby.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Octavia St and Oak St due to Fire Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc . https://t.co/wSEfhqhPkQ

More than 40 trucks and 130 firefighters arrived soon after, with the fire reaching four alarms.

The fire began shortly after 6 a.m. at Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street, firefighters said.

SF Firefighters on scene at a 4th alarm in Oak and Octavia Streets. Building was under construction, type 5, with multiple stories. Crews are setting up ladder pipes. This high traffic area will be impacted, please avoid the area. @ktvu2 @KTVUtraffic @sfmta_muni @HeatherKTVU pic.twitter.com/jgew1JbJGc

According to a post from a firefighter-union account, the multistory building was under construction, with crews setting up ladder pipes.

Traffic along Octavia was backed up to Market Street, delaying vehicles exiting northbound Highway 101 and snarling traffic through nearby streets, and firefighters urged commuters to avoid the area if at all possible.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., firefighters said the blaze had been contained with no reported injuries. There was no immediate word on a cause.