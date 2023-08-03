The best al pastor in San Francisco comes carved streetside in the Mission

Really good al pastor is hard to find in San Francisco. I’m talking about the kind that’s served at stands across Mexico City, with orangey, marinated pork shaved in thin multilayered sheets from a massive rotating meat spit called a trompo. To get that, we used to have to venture to San Jose or hit one of the spots off Oakland’s International Boulevard. But then a few months ago, Tacos El Charro started showing up on Mission Street.

A trompo requires consistent monitoring by a taquero who keeps an eye on it to ensure the meat is charred properly. State health department regulations say pork is supposed to be cooked to at least 145 degrees, but if it’s overcooked, it will taste dry. A lot of Bay Area taquerias have al pastor on the menu, but their trompos are not well assembled. Or they simply forgo the crucial component, opting to grill the pork instead. Tacos El Charro’s trompo is tightly assembled, each layer of tender pork charred and crispy on the outside and juicy and chewy within. The tortillas are warm, and the salsas come with sabor. It’s PFG.