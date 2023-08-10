The “doom loop” tour, which is advertised on Eventbrite and charges $30 a pop, claims to show off “the doom and squalor of San Francisco,” including open drug use and empty tech offices, and will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at City Hall. The tour guide is not identified by name, listed on the event page as “SF Anonymous Insider” and described as “a card-carrying City Commissioner overseeing a municipal department.”

“How dare you come to my community, beat down my community,” Seymour said.

After hearing about the so-called “ doom loop tour ,” which plans to highlight “squalor” in San Francisco, nonprofit founder Del Seymour resolved to stick it to the haters.

Seymour said he started the Original Tenderloin/Mid-Market Walking Tour 17 years ago, which emphasizes the history and diversity of the Tenderloin. Seymour said some neighborhood gems include Boeddeker Park, the Cadillac Hotel and the Tenderloin National Forest.

Seymour, who founded Code Tenderloin, a nonprofit that provides job training and referrals, said his concurrent tour will highlight the best of the neighborhood. A free meal from a yet-to-be-determined Tenderloin restaurant will be provided as a part of the tour.

In protest, Seymour plans to hold a “counter-tour” across the street at the same time—at no charge and with free lunch to boot.

Seymour’s counter tour will not deviate from the normal walking tours he has held for the last 17 years. He said the route is usually not preplanned because he has to survey the neighborhood in the morning to spot crime scenes or other street events. Seymour said he usually hosts three tours a week by appointment, often for academic institutions.

Frequent tour stops over the years include the Old German Embassy on Polk Street, the Phoenix Hotel, the Glide Memorial Church and the Tenderloin Hilton.

There is also a walking tour put on by the Tenderloin Museum every Saturday.

While widely known as the city’s most notorious neighborhood for drug use and dealing, the Tenderloin has historically been a hub of nightlife and entertainment.