A mini-swarm of earthquakes shook Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said Sunday, as the region braced for heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary.

The strongest was a 5.1 quake that struck at 2:41 p.m. and was centered several miles east-southeast of Ojai in Ventura County.

According to a USGS “Did You Feel It?” community shaking-intensity map, citizens reported feeling light to moderate shaking from the quake within a hundred-mile radius across multiple Southern California counties.

At least 10 quakes followed within a half hour of the 5.1 quake, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.8.

There were no reports of injuries, damage or other disruptions from any of the earthquakes, but residents around the Los Angeles area reported feeling the shaking.

LA Mayor Karen Bass tweeted that the fire department was “now in earthquake operation mode.”