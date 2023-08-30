A former Reddit staffer was unfairly fired for poor performance after taking three months of sick leave for anxiety, a lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco alleges.

Jamie Lee, who worked for Reddit for four years as a senior accountant and corporate accounting manager, had served under five different supervisors, who all gave her positive performance reviews, the complaint states.

Lee also received multiple promotions, pay increases, awards and a bonus during her tenure at the company, the complaint adds.

Lee has a medical history of generalized anxiety, which deteriorated in July 2022 with symptoms that included regular panic attacks, trouble breathing, difficulty concentrating and sleep disturbances. Her anxiety was so severe that it was classified as a disability by her doctors, court documents say.

After she reportedly fainted at work on Aug. 12, 2022, Lee was placed on medical leave by her health care provider, but, when she notified her supervisor, Sung Hwang, she complained that Lee would be missing a work meeting in Los Angeles and that the company would be making crucial decisions in her absence, the complaint states.

Lee began her medical leave on Aug. 15, 2022, and was cleared to return to work on Nov. 18, the complaint adds. Lee was fired by Hwang for “poor performance” on the day she returned to work, the complaint alleges.

When she asked Hwang for examples of her poor performance, none were provided, the lawsuit alleges.