Flour + Water Pizzeria is from the Mission District-based Flour + Water Hospitality Group, which runs two other restaurants, a “pasta shop” that also serves sandwiches and a cocktail bar. But the pizzeria marks its first foray into North Beach, the iconic Italian neighborhood once described by the late Chronicle columnist Herb Caen as “1,001 neon-splattered joints alive with the Italian air of garlic.” Even Flour + Water’s space at 532 Columbus Ave. is infused with food history, having been formerly occupied by the beloved Rose Pistola, which closed back in 2017 after more than two decades.