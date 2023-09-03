Skip to main content
CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash at San Francisco intersection

Police respond to a collision Sunday at Third and Harrison Streets in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.
Police respond to a collision Sunday at Third and Harrison Streets in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard
By George Kelly

A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a vehicle collision at a South of Market intersection Sunday.

CHP dispatchers received calls around 3:10 p.m. about a crash between a CHP officer on a motorcycle and a sedan at Third and Harrison streets, said CHP Officer Mark Andrews.

He said the officer was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital.

San Francisco police also responded, blocking off streets in multiple directions.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the incident.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

