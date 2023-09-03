A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a vehicle collision at a South of Market intersection Sunday.
CHP dispatchers received calls around 3:10 p.m. about a crash between a CHP officer on a motorcycle and a sedan at Third and Harrison streets, said CHP Officer Mark Andrews.
He said the officer was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital.
San Francisco police also responded, blocking off streets in multiple directions.
No information was immediately available on the cause of the incident.