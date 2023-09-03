A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a vehicle collision at a South of Market intersection Sunday.

CHP dispatchers received calls around 3:10 p.m. about a crash between a CHP officer on a motorcycle and a sedan at Third and Harrison streets, said CHP Officer Mark Andrews.

He said the officer was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. The driver of the sedan was also taken to the hospital.

San Francisco police also responded, blocking off streets in multiple directions.