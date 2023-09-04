A woman was wounded in a shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt on Monday afternoon and was in critical condition, police said.
Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said the woman wasn't targeted by the shooter and was an "innocent bystander."
The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Madison Street, a few blocks from Snow Park.
Emergency crews aided the victim and took her to a hospital.
It was not immediately clear whether police had identified a suspect or suspects in the shooting.