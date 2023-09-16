Explainer: A brief history of robotaxis in San Francisco

At first, the robotaxi expansion felt like a quintessential San Francisco tech moment: Starting in early 2022, Cruise started taking passengers on driverless rides . Eager techies embraced the moment, and some safe streets advocates championed the vehicles for providing a slower, law-abiding road option, claiming that the cars could never drive drunk.

San Francisco’s two main robotaxi companies are General Motors-backed Cruise and Google-run Waymo, whose fleets have reached into the hundreds in the city and have popped up in cities across the country, too .

You may have seen Waymo’s sleek white Jaguar sedans or Cruise’s cutesy orange-and-white cars rolling around San Francisco with no driver in the front seat. The city is the unofficial birthplace of the robotaxi revolution , with hundreds of completely autonomous vehicles crawling around the streets.

The self-driving car companies flew through regulatory hurdles, winning the state’s approval to operate on San Francisco streets with relative ease. In California, robotaxi companies are jointly regulated by the Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission, meaning city officials have minimal control over service expansions.

But the road to expansion has proved bumpy at times. Cruise and Waymo cars have been involved in a number of traffic incidents throughout San Francisco streets—ranging from a wayward robotaxi rolling into wet cement to more serious incidents involving emergency vehicles.