Cole, Parnassus closed to traffic due to Cole Valley Street Fair

Cole Street and Parnassus Avenue in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood will be closed to traffic Sunday due to the Cole Valley Street Fair there, the San Francisco Municipal Transport Agency said.

Cole Street between Frederick and Rivoli, and Parnassus Avenue between Belvedere and Shrader, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. while Muni will reroute around the event, the SFMTA said Sunday.

The 6 Haight/Parnassus, 37 Corbett and 43 Masonic routes will have reroutes around the event from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. Operators will make stops before each intersection along the reroutes at passenger request, the SFMTA said.

In addition, the N-Judah route may experience minor delays near the event area, according to the agency.