Former Police Chief Greg Suhr said the child abuse allegations against Ballard were “inconceivable,” while former Supervisor Michela Alioto-Pier wrote that Ballard had “never been anything but loving and caring” for his children. Mark Farrell, who was briefly appointed mayor in 2018 and is now seeking to reclaim the city’s highest office, used personalized letterhead touting his old title as San Francisco’s 44th mayor and said he had “witnessed first-hand [Ballard’s] dedicated and loving approach to fatherhood.”

At risk of losing control of the narrative on the one story that mattered most—his own—Ballard’s response, naturally, took the form of a PR blitz. He solicited no fewer than 45 letters of support from a who’s who of local political leaders and other notable names to vouch for his personal and professional character to prosecutors.

But in late 2020, Ballard found himself at the center of his own ugly scandal as he was accused of drunkenly shoving his wife’s head into a glass door and smothering his 4-year-old daughter with a pillow during a family trip to Napa.

Nathan Ballard developed an elite Rolodex of clients that included the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco’s police union after handling media and crisis communications for Gavin Newsom during his tumultuous second term as mayor.

The staggering number of letters may have helped Ballard avoid jail time with a no-contest plea deal in the summer of 2021. But they’re now receiving closer inspection after a number of political figures in San Francisco have recently been accused of sexual assault and abuse. Ballard’s most prominent defenders are now being forced to explain their gushing letters of support for a man who was convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment and corporal injury to an intimate partner.

Alioto-Pier, who recently pulled papers for another run for supervisor, stepped down from a committee looking into sexual assault allegations after she came under scrutiny last month. She told The Standard she would not write a letter for Ballard if given a second chance.

Farrell has been more defensive about his letter of support, with critics accusing him of misusing his official status and changing his story now that he’s a candidate for mayor.

Now, Ballard is once again trying to control the narrative. After The Standard referred to him as a “disgraced Newsom aide,” Ballard reached out to take issue with the characterization, arguing that his no-contest plea was not an admission of guilt. In multiple texts, phone calls and an eight-page memo he sent by email, Ballard professed his innocence while accusing his ex-wife of repeatedly lying about a history of abuse against her and their children.

Nadia Rahman, a former president of the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee, which has been at the forefront of calling out political figures accused of sexual assault as well as their powerful allies, was taken aback by Ballard’s aggressive approach to relitigating his case.