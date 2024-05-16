SF cop ran nonprofit taking kids to Africa. Then investigators started asking questions

Reconciling his full-time role at the nonprofit with his full-time role as a police officer was never a priority for the SFPD. For years, the department has seen no conflict between Johnson’s two worlds, as it paid him a city salary to run Operation Genesis and plan trips to Ghana.

None of this would be unusual if it were not for the fact that Johnson worked a full-time schedule for the nonprofit while also working full-time as a San Francisco police officer.

For almost a decade, according to tax filings, Johnson has spent 40 hours a week on Operation Genesis’ programming, which includes bringing teens from feuding neighborhoods together to reduce violence. Filings also indicate the vast majority of Operation Genesis’s funding comes from the coffers of the City of San Francisco, specifically from the Mayor’s Office and the Human Rights Commission. He was not paid directly by the nonprofit.

In 2019, Jason Johnson stood in the whitewashed courtyard of a castle that served as a slave trade depot on Ghana’s coast, surrounded by a group of teens from San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. Almost every year since at least 2016, his nonprofit has organized the Ghana trip to help underprivileged kids experience the world beyond San Francisco, or even Bayview.

“The SFPD should have a MOU [memorandum of understanding] in place with any program that SFPD assigns officers to work with while on duty,” the department found. “These MOUs should clearly define the officer's roles and responsibilities.”

The only allegations the investigation could prove was that the department had no formal agreement with the organization, although the two entities have worked closely for a decade.

The investigation alleged he had worked on outside activities while on duty, ignored reports of internal misconduct, failed to report a relationship that created a conflict of interest and ignored a requirement to spell out the relationship between his police and nonprofit work in a formal document.

The department’s investigation into Operation Genesis recently concluded. Johnson is no longer a board member of the organization, according to its website. It is unclear how or whether his involvement with Operation Genesis will continue. Johnson did not return several calls seeking comment.

The concerns around Operation Genesis come months after a San Francisco Police Department-linked organization, SF SAFE , imploded due to allegations it improperly billed SFPD for luxury gift boxes, valet parking and a Lake Tahoe trip.

“The fact that the city is funding this particular organization that is run by a city employee on city time is rife with potential conflicts,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said about Johnson doing double duty. “Even people with the best intentions can make mistakes and misuse city funds.”

A previously unreported investigation by the San Francisco Police Department has now raised questions of impropriety about the conflict of interest in the police department paying an officer to run a private entity that receives hundreds of thousands of dollars of city funding with little to no formal oversight.

Without clear lines defining the roles of such nonprofits, Benedicto added, “you risk actual corruption or the appearance of it.”

Operation Genesis’s tax filings from 2017 to 2021 reported that Johnson spent 40 hours a week working for the entity and his former boss in the department, Lt. Troy Dangerfield, spent two hours a week working on nonprofit business.

Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said, in general, officers should not be spending city time working for a private nonprofit while they are on duty, especially when there is no formal agreement between the city and that entity.

"There is no evidence to suggest Officer Johnson was compensated by Operation Genesis. His work with Operation Genesis is in line with our Collaborative Reform Initiative and our community policing strategic plan,” said department spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky, who added that the SFPD's relationship with the nonprofit is part of its effort to build bridges with the community.

According to standing department rules, police officers are not allowed to work at a second job while on duty, nor are they allowed to use department resources on outside activities . The department says the work it paid Johson to do was aboveboard because he was not paid by his charity.

A department spokesperson said it is currently drafting an MOU between the nonprofit and SFPD. Operation Genesis board members Preston Raisin and Kabir Seth did not respond to requests for comment, nor did executive director Tamara Walker. Board member Stuart Hanlon declined to comment.

When the department works with law enforcement or other agencies or organizations, it is typical for them to have such an agreement laying out the responsibilities and chain of command for SFPD officers who have been given an assignment or a detail.

Several former officers told The Standard that the relationship between Operation Genesis and the department was unprecedented.

“We should have created some space between him working for the organization and leading it," retired Deputy Chief Mikail Ali said.

While officers have been assigned to work alongside police-affiliated nonprofits such as the Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that trains cadets and runs athletics programs for kids, the arrangement with Operation Genesis is abnormal, said retired Officer Harry Soulette.

“It’s kind of strange they would let you run the nonprofit and get paid by the department,” he said. “I’ve never heard of that.”

The department did not respond to requests for comment on the claims made by both former officers or the conflict-of-interest issues raised by Peskin and Benedicto.

Johnson founded the nonprofit in 2013 and had been its president ever since. Founding directors also include Dangerfield and Tiffany Sutton, who was a civilian employee of the police department. Sutton declined to comment, and Dangerfield did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson told the Police Commission that he conceived of the organization while working with the Boys and Girls Club, where he mentored kids. After one 14-year-old boy he had known was convicted of murder, he said he sought a way to turn children away from violence.